Traffic - Wheel on ambulance comes loose while driving

An ambulance broke down in Berlin-Tiergarten because a rear wheel came off while driving. The police situation center announced on request that they are now investigating why the incident occurred on Potsdamer Strasse near Schöneberger Ufer on Monday night. According to information from the newspapers "Bild" and "B.Z.", unknown perpetrators are said to have deliberately loosened wheel nuts on the vehicle.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de