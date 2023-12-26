Skip to content
Wheel bolts on rescue vehicle loosened

An ambulance on its way to a Berlin hospital had to interrupt a patient transport because several wheel bolts had come loose. The crew of the ambulance noticed noticeable driving noises and vibrations in their vehicle while driving in Berlin-Tiergarten on the night of Christmas Day, Berlin...

A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Deployments - Wheel bolts on rescue vehicle loosened

An ambulance on its way to a Berlin hospital had to interrupt a patient transport because several wheel bolts had come loose. The crew of the ambulance noticed conspicuous driving noises and vibrations in their vehicle while driving in Berlin-Tiergarten on the night of Christmas Day, Berlin police reported on Tuesday.

After the car was brought to a halt on the side of the road, they noticed that several wheel bolts were missing from the left rear wheel. No one was injured. Because the vehicle was no longer roadworthy, another ambulance had to continue the ambulance service. The police were called on suspicion of dangerous interference with road traffic. The investigation is still ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de

