"Transfer to iOS" - Whatsapp: Apple app makes it much easier to move from Android to iPhone

If you change not only the device but also the system on your new smartphone, you have a lot of work ahead of you. This is because many apps store their backups in the cloud services of the respective providers, which makes it difficult to exchange important data when setting up the new hardware.

Apple now wants to make this complicated process easier and is offering real help with an update to the"Transfer to iOS" app. Although Apple states that the software is supported on all phones and tablets with Android 4.0 and newer, the "Whatsapp function" only appears to be usable from Android 5 onwards.

Whatsapp from Android to iOS: The preparation

A handful of prerequisites must be met for the transfer of chats and files to be successful. The Android device must run at least Android 5, the iPhone requires iOS 15.5 or later. Both devices must be equipped with the latest Whatsapp version and the phone number used must be identical. Whatsapp explains that a connected power source and Wi-Fi are also prerequisites for it to work.

The data transfer takes place locally and can only be initiated if the iPhone is new or has been reset - because "Transfer to iOS" only connects to an Apple smartphone during the initial setup.

Step by step: Transfer Whatsapp from Android to iPhone

Whatsapp describes exactly how the transfer works in a step-by-step guide.

Open the "Transfer to iOS" app on your Android device and follow the instructions on the screen. A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android device. Tap Next and follow the on-screen instructions. Select Whatsapp on the data transfer screen. Tap START on your Android device and wait until the Whatsapp data is prepared for export. You will then be logged out of your Android device. Tap NEXT to return to the "Transfer to iOS" app. Tap NEXT to transfer the data from your Android device to your iPhone. Wait for confirmation from the "Transfer to iOS" app that the transfer is complete. Install the latest version of Whatsapp from the App Store. Open Whatsapp and log in with the same phone number you used on your old device. When prompted, tap Start and wait for the process to complete. Once you have completed the activation of your new device, you will see your chats.

The following data should be on your iPhone once completed: Account information, profile picture, individual and group chats, chat history, media and settings. Missing will be the call history as well as the display name and peer-to-peer payment messages.

Sources: Apple, Whatsapp

