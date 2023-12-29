Prince William and Princess Kate - What's in store for them in 2024?

Prince William (41) and wife Princess Kate (41) don't just have their sights firmly set on the turn of the year. They are said to have already made their first plans for 2024. As the US magazine "People" reports, after the New Year celebrations - which include a meeting with Kate's family and her new nephew Inigo, son of brother James Middleton (36) - their children will first return to school. For her eldest son Prince George (10), preparations for an important milestone are imminent: He is to attend boarding school and the choices are said to be Eton College, where father William also went, or Marlborough, which Kate attended.

Trip to Italy

In their work as representatives of the British Crown, William and Kate are said to be planning international trips in 2024, including a visit to Rome. According to the British Daily Mail, this will take place in the spring and will be the couple's first official trip to Italy as Prince and Princess of Wales. It would be Kate's first official trip abroad in over a year. Among other things, her husband traveled to Singapore in November for the third Earthshot Prize Awards.

Social projects

The couple will also be pushing ahead with their ongoing projects in the new year. These include William's "Homewards" initiative. The royal has long been committed to fighting poverty. At the beginning of the year, he announced a multi-million aid fund to end homelessness within five years. The Earthshot Prize, which supports innovative approaches to climate and environmental protection, is also to be awarded again at the end of 2024.

Kate will continue to focus on her "Shaping Us" program, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of the first five years of a child's life. "She will continue this in 2024 and continue to raise awareness," a palace insider told People magazine. "She is determined about the way forward." The couple are supportive of each other and each other's work, the source continued. "William is very proud of what Kate has achieved, and equally she's a big supporter of what the Prince has done this year at Homewards and Earthshot."

Guests at a wedding?

While the couple have acted separately on some projects, they have also made appointments together in 2023, such as their appearance in Birmingham for World Mental Health Day in October or their visits to Wales. These ventures and official appearances, including alongside King Charles III (75) and Queen Camilla (76), are also set to be a regular part of their calendar in 2024. A more private date together could be the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor (32), Duke of Westminster and Prince George's godfather, in June.

