What's happening in the soaps today

## 5:30 PM, RTL: Unter uns

Easy fails as he tries to open Benedict's safe secretly. When he intends to switch to plan B, a new problem arises: Maja. Cecilia learns the truth about Paula and Valentin and puts Paula in a dilemma: Valentin or our friendship? Bambi persuades her father's conscience as he hesitates to launch a love offensive. But what should Uli do when the right words elude him?

7:05 PM, RTL: Alles was zählt

Isabelle is haunted by her past. Together with Kilian, she devises a risky plan: At a secluded place, she confronts her past. Maximilian is unwittingly disappointed by Ben's return from Crete. A shared Kendo session with Kim helps him understand the reason. While the team competes at the Skyskating-Cup, Justus fully dedicates himself to the ice part and seems to put it back on the right track.

7:40 PM, RTL: Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten

Jonas is angry that Flo was coldly dismissed by Katrin, and vents his anger on Maren. Does Flo still have a chance to get this assignment? John thinks Emily should forget about work for a day. Will Emily find a way to keep her brother out of the workflow and stay in it?

