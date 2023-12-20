Christmas - What wish Duchess Meghan will not fulfill for her son Archie

Duchess Meghan can actually deny her son Prince Archie a Christmas wish. At least that's what she recently said during a Q&A session she hosted for Netflix. After a special screening of the short film "The After", the US-American spoke with the film's star, David Oyelowo, and director Misan Harriman.

Prince Archie: photographer as role model

The latter in particular seems to have made a lasting impression on little Archie. As his mother revealed in People magazine, the four-year-old is inspired by Harriman, whom he got to know as a photographer after he was responsible for some of the portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"The inspiration runs deep," Meghan said. "The last time Misan was with us, he showed him how to take photographs and I bought Archie a camera, but he said, 'But it's not a Leica like Misan has,'" she continued with a laugh. "I said, 'You're not getting a Leica. Not even for Christmas'," Meghan claims to have replied to her son about the expensive cameras. Turning to Harriman, she then joked: "So thank you for the inspiration across the board." Leica cameras can cost several thousand euros. Too much for a four-year-old.

The interview took place on November 15 in a private residence in Montecito, California. Meghan also lives there with her husband Prince Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Source: www.stern.de