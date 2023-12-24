"Crime Scene: Loss of Control" - What will the penultimate Janneke and Brix case be like?

Detective Anna Janneke (Margarita Broich, 63) and her colleague Paul Brix (Wolfram Koch, 61) from Frankfurt am Main investigate for the penultimate time in"Tatort: Kontrollverlust" (26.12., 20:15, das Erste).

This is what "Tatort: Loss of Control" is about

Sculptor Annette Baer (Jeanette Hain, 54) discovers her son Lucas (Béla Gábor Lenz, 26) with bloody hands in the bathroom. The next day, detectives Janneke and Brix are called to the body of Cara Mauersberger (Viktoria Schreiber, 26). Her body is covered in stab wounds and the glass of the balcony door is broken. Leon Hamann (Franz Pätzold, born 1989), an employee of the property management company, reports an argument between Cara and her boyfriend. The investigators find out that Cara was a gamer who commented live on video games under the pseudonym "Chipmunk" and was particularly vocal against sexist depictions. Her aggressive follower "CancelChipmunk" becomes the focus of the investigation. But then a second murder occurs ...

Is it worth watching "Tatort: Loss of Control"?

Yes, if only because it is the penultimate case for Janneke and Brix, who have always provided thrilling crime entertainment. As Hessischer Rundfunk announced at the beginning of the week, the pair are calling it a day after 19 cases. The exact broadcast date next year for their last movie "Tatort: Es grünt so grün, wenn Frankfurt's Berge blüh'n" is not yet known. The two have been investigating together since 2014.

Back to "Tatort: Loss of Control". Although it is broadcast on Boxing Day, there is nothing Christmassy about it - which is no bad thing considering previous attempts to incorporate the festival of love, most of which were not quite as successful.

The thriller is exciting, has a top cast and is credibly acted. First and foremost is the mother-son team of Jeanette Hain and Béla Gábor Lenz. In terms of content, it is questionable whether the undoubtedly highly emotional interpersonal conflict would really turn someone into a murderer. But apart from that, the movie is well worth seeing.

