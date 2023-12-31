"Crime Scene: What Remains" - What will the latest Falke thriller be like?

The upcoming"Tatort: Was bleibt" will be the 13th and final mission of federal policewoman Julia Grosz alongside her long-time colleague Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring, 56). After more than eight years, actress Franziska Weisz (43) has already announced her departure from Germany's most popular crime series.

On New Year's Day 2024 at 20:15, she will be seen for the last time in her previous starring role as an investigator in the far north. Her farewell will be a dark and terrifying crime thriller that delves deep into Falke's past. Weisz also has her special moments in "Was bleibt", of course. For example, as the front woman of a rock band that puts on a celebrated performance in honor of Falke' s service anniversary.

This is what "Tatort: Was bleibt" is about

Inspector Thorsten Falke (Möhring) is asked for a meeting by a mysterious stranger (Malik Blumenthal). The man claims that Falke made him a promise over two decades ago. He now expects the detective to keep this promise in order to help him out of a difficult situation. The stranger demands a firm commitment from Falke, but does not reveal the details of his predicament.

Falke, skeptical and cautious, does not enter into a deal without further details and without knowing the man's identity. The meeting ends inconclusively. A short time later, the unknown man's body is recovered from the Elbe. The investigation reveals that the dead man had been living under several false identities.

In order to uncover the man's true identity and the background, Falke has to delve into his own past, a journey that leads him and his partner Julia Grosz(Weisz) into unexpected abysses. In the course of their investigations, they come across a prime suspect. But the more they learn about him, the more the truths they thought they knew seem to collapse. What initially looked like a simple case develops into a complex puzzle in which nothing is as it first appears.

Is it worth tuning in?

Yes, if only to watch Franziska Weisz at work alongside Wotan Wilke Möhring for the last time. Although her role is given a lot of space in her final appearance, Julia Grosz could have been given a little more center stage. As a result, her final appearance fades a little next to the much more space-consuming role of the main investigator Falke and thus next to the NDR's "Tatort" workhorse.

Nevertheless, what remains in the end is a rock-solid "Tatort" that is exciting and well told and also knows how to convince cinematically. The only complaint: towards the end, the story becomes more and more convoluted and opaque. However, Falke fans learn a little more about the often seemingly impenetrable character. All in all, however, the sadness of having to do without the presence of Weisz in future Falke appearances prevails. After some initial strangeness in their first appearances, the last few episodes have seen them develop more and more into a model investigative couple in the "Tatort" universe. This is now coming to an end sooner than most "Tatort" fans would like.

Source: www.stern.de