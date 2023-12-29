"GZSZ" veteran Ulrike Frank - What will happen to her role in 2024

Die-hard "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" fans can once again look forward to new stories about Katrin Flemming in 2024. The role has been played by veteran Ulrike Frank (54) since the early 2000s. In an interview with RTL, the actress takes stock of her role for 2023 and also reveals what's next for Katrin in the coming year.

Katrin Flemming "has changed"

In recent times, the scheming architect and businesswoman has had to "overcome a few challenges". "Last but not least, Katrin lost her company W&L due to Carlos' (Patrick Fernandez, 38, editor's note) machinations. But she wouldn't be 'the Flemming' if she didn't bounce back quickly. Get up, straighten your crown and start again!" says Frank.

In the coming year, Katrin will have to "reconcile her heart and mind", which is also "not easy" for her. "Because she has changed, she allows more feelings and trust. But there's still the old 'KF' who doesn't just put up with anything. That could be exciting," Frank announces.

Also at home on the theater stage

Alongside Wolfgang Bahro (63), alias Jo Gerner, Ulrike Frank is one of the veterans of "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten". Away from the RTL series, the Stuttgart-born actress is also at home on the theater stage. With "Ein gemeiner Trick", she will be "going on another theater tour throughout Germany in 2024", Frank announces in conclusion.

"Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" airs every Monday to Friday from 19:40 on RTL(or on RTL+).

