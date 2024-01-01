Turn of the year - What will change for consumers in January

January brings a number of changes for consumers: some social benefits increase, as does the minimum wage, parts of the heating law come into force and a new deposit requirement applies. An overview:

Citizen's allowance increases

The more than five million recipients of citizen's income will receive an average of around twelve percent more money. For single people, this means an increase of 61 to 563 euros per month. Adults who live with a partner will receive 506 euros. For children, the rates are between 357 and 471 euros, depending on age.

Child supplement increases

Families on low incomes can receive more support from the state. The maximum amount of the child supplement increases from 250 euros to up to 292 euros per month and child.

Higher minimum wage

The minimum wage increases from 12 to 12.41 euros per hour.

Higher mini-job limit

As part of the minimum wage increase, the upper limit for so-called mini-jobs will also be raised. This will increase from 520 to 538 euros per month.

Trainee wage

The minimum wage for trainees in their first year of training will increase by 4.7% to 649 euros per month. This affects apprenticeships that began on or after January 1. Exceptions are possible under collective agreements.

Heating in new buildings

The first regulations of the Heating Act are taking effect: Only heating systems based on 65 percent renewable energy may be installed in new buildings within new development areas. In many cases, this is likely to be a heat pump.

CO2 price

The price of CO2 rose to 45 euros per tonne on January 1, making refueling and heating with oil or gas more expensive.

Energy price brakes

The electricity and gas price brakes were abolished on January 1. However, they no longer play a role for most energy consumers due to lower market prices.

E-car subsidy

The so-called environmental bonus to support the purchase of an electric car has been abolished. Applications could be submitted up to and including December 17.

E-prescription

Panel doctors are obliged to issue e-prescriptions for prescription-only medicines. Insured persons have three options for redeeming them: via app, paper printout or with their health insurance card.

Higher tax for restaurant visits

Since January 1, the regular VAT rate of 19 percent has once again applied in restaurants instead of the temporary 7 percent. Eating out could therefore become more expensive.

Deposit on milk in plastic bottles

A deposit has also been required for milk or mixed milk drinks since January 1 if they are sold in plastic bottles.

GDL strikes

It is highly likely that rail customers will have to expect longer strikes by the train drivers' union GDL after the Christmas vacations. According to the GDL, these are possible from January 8.

Care allowance increases

The care allowance for home care has been increased by five percent - depending on the level of care, this is an increase of between 16 and 45 euros per month. The benefits in kind for outpatient care have also increased by five percent. Anyone caring for relatives is now entitled to an annual care allowance for ten working days per person in need of care.

Care insurance increases supplements

There is also relief for those in need of care in nursing homes: The long-term care insurance fund has increased the percentage supplements for people in fully inpatient care facilities. Depending on the length of stay in the nursing home, the increase is between five and ten percent.

Higher social security contributions for high earners

High earners pay higher social security contributions. Contributions to statutory pension and unemployment insurance are due up to an amount of 7550 euros per month in the West and 7450 euros in the East. The contribution assessment ceiling for statutory health and long-term care insurance will rise to 5175 euros per month.

Pension age limit increases

The regular age limit for retirement is rising to 66. This applies to pensioners born in 1958. For those born later, the retirement age will increase in two-month increments, meaning that they will have to work longer or accept deductions if they want to retire earlier.

End of the children's passport

Children's passports can no longer be applied for. The document, which was previously available for children under the age of twelve, has been replaced by an electronic passport with a longer period of validity and the option to use it for worldwide travel.

Supply Chain Act

The Supply Chain Act on compliance with human rights by suppliers applies to more companies: Since the beginning of the year, companies that have at least 1000 employees in Germany are also affected. Previously, the limit was 3000.

