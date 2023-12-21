What the Super League could look like

Following the landmark ECJ ruling, the door is at least open for a Super League in European soccer. Shortly after the ruling, the marketing agency A22 presented its plans, with the national competitions remaining in place.

Following the resounding failure of the project in April 2021, the Super League's drivers have long since revised their original plans. Instead of a closed 20-team league, 64 clubs are to compete in three divisions with promotion and relegation. According to the sports marketing agency A22, no permanent participants are planned; eligibility can only be achieved via the national leagues. The clubs would therefore have to remain part of the national competitions.

In the Super League, clubs would be guaranteed 14 European matches, with the top eight teams in each league advancing to the knockout round, in which three champions would then be played, starting with quarter-finals. There would be promotion and relegation in each league, and the teams relegated from the lowest league would be replaced annually by nationally qualified teams. The revenue would be distributed across the entire pyramid, with solidarity payments of at least 400 million euros per year for non-qualified clubs and social causes.

A22 explained a few months ago that the model was based on talks with around 50 European clubs and other soccer stakeholders. A total of ten principles were developed in the talks. These include increased competitiveness, rules for financial sustainability, a better experience for fans, better funding for women's soccer and a significant increase in solidarity payments.

All Super League matches are to be shown free of charge for fans," said A22 Managing Director Bernd Reichert. There will be a new digital streaming platform for this purpose. The exact details are still being worked on in collaboration with the clubs. A similar format is being considered for the women's game, with two leagues with 32 teams currently planned.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de