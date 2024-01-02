Film Festival - What the dual leadership is planning after their last Berlinale

The co-head of the Berlinale, Mariette Rissenbeek, sees herself staying in the capital even after her departure from the film festival. "I definitely want to stay in Berlin," the Berlinale Managing Director told dpa.

The city has so many facets and is much more attractive than cities that are more homogeneous. "Here, for example, you can visit Neukölln, Charlottenburg and Pankow and basically see three different cities when you compare the districts. I really like that," said the 67-year-old.

Rissenbeek announced in the spring that she would be leaving the film festival after the next edition in February. It will also be the last Berlinale for Carlo Chatrian, who will take over as Artistic Director in the dual leadership.

Program for screenwriting workshop in Africa

"I have previously worked in various areas of the film industry and would like to work more on content again," said Rissenbeek. For example, she will be involved in a program for a screenwriting workshop for three African countries - Zimbabwe, Kenya and the Ivory Coast.

Chatrian sees himself in the film industry, "either at a festival or in another institution." He does not yet have a definitive plan. At the end of August, Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth announced that the Berlinale would be headed by just one person in the future - instead of a dual leadership as before.

The 52-year-old then announced that he would be leaving the festival after the next edition. "I was surprised, that's no secret. I didn't expect the position of artistic director to be called into question," emphasized Chatrian. Of course, the BKM has the right to change the structure. "It's not for me to say, but the collaboration is not broken."

The next Berlinale will take place from February 15 to 25. From April, the US-American Tricia Tuttle will take over as director.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de