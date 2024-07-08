What the Bundesliga can learn from the European Championship

The European Championship in our country was and is not just an amazing time for all football fans, it also highlighted some things that need to be improved urgently in the upcoming Bundesliga season. Not all lessons can be addressed solely by the DFB and DFL.

Even though the European Championship in our country is still running until the next weekend, three central lessons can already be drawn from this tournament. And even if not everything can be implemented immediately, the Bundesliga should give these topics priority in the coming weeks and months. Because the first lesson is clear: It cannot go on like this!

As the largest national sports association in the world, the DFB, in cooperation with the DFL, must insist that the offside rule be finally and definitively modified in a way that it is clear and understandable for everyone at all times and fair. It is a disaster how this topic has occupied the football world for years in an extremely unpleasant and damaging way. A solution is needed that brings clarity.

A solution is needed

For the functionalities have obviously lost sight of this: The entire debate around Marc Cucurella's handball in the Viertelfinal match against Germany has far-reaching consequences, even down to children and youth football. Anyone who looks at the images of the diametrically opposed statements and discussions, not only among the professionals, but also among the young people, will understand that this anger and frustration will not only affect the Bundesliga as a role model and leading medium, but also the everyday life in the lower leagues. With often fatal consequences also for the youth referees.

However, the solution to this problem, no matter how it looks, must now be initiated on a broad basis with the involvement of all actors in the interest of football worldwide. Because the discrepancy between Denmark's handball against Germany and Spain's handball against the German team will eventually lead to bitter disputes - and ultimately to fatal injustices - that have the potential to damage football sustainably in the youth and amateur sectors.

Bring back the "Mecker-Rule"

The second lesson shows how the game can still be improved and how football can learn and act as a role model, as demonstrated by the "Mecker-Rule" at this European Championship. One can already imagine how it will make the Bundesliga even more attractive. After all, what have the constantly complaining professionals not disturbed for years?

And the Bundesliga should also think about the youth and amateurs. If the constant images of the bickering stars on TV and the internet are no longer omnipresent, then the persistent whistling, gesticulating, and complaining will gradually subside in all lower leagues. What a great vision! Dear Bundesliga, please implement it (and not just test it)!

And when thinking about the third lesson, everyone should feel their hearts racing after this European Championship. How the fans from all countries have celebrated peacefully and so wonderfully emotionally together, we wish for the upcoming Bundesliga season. Because in the discussions about the fans in the league everyday life, a picture is often painted that does not correspond to reality.

A large part of the fans are indeed just as excited, full of positive feelings, and infectiously creative every match day, just like supporters from Scotland or the Netherlands. They simply want to have a good time together with friends and other fans.

However, these images of fans peacefully drinking a beer together and celebrating around the games week after week rarely make it into reporting. And that's 99% of all encounters between fans. That's everyday life! Unfortunately, however, it is usually this one percent that runs rampant in the media and conveys a completely false and distorted image to the general public. The consequences of this (such as increased police presence) are not uncommon and counterproductive.

Perhaps the beautiful memories of the many wonderful impressions of celebrating fans can shape the image of the football supporter in public opinion sustainably in a more positive way. But the DFL should also focus more frequently on these fans in the future in the interest of the Bundesliga, as they support their team week after week not only peacefully and happily, but usually also peacefully and happily together with the fans of other clubs.

The European Football Championship 2024, with the DFB and DFL spearheading the efforts, should seriously consider revisiting and potentially implementing the "Mecker-Rule" to enhance fan behavior and overall football experience in the Bundesliga. This rule, as demonstrated during the current championship, has the potential to make the Bundesliga even more engaging and appealing for fans.

With the European Football Championship 2024 approaching, the DFB and DFL must pay close attention to the offside rule, ensuring it is clarified and made fair for all participants, given the long-standing and damaging debates it has sparked within the soccer world.

Read also: