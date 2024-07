What statistics are hopeful for the rest of the year

In the HSBC Daily Trading podcast, Jörg Scherer, head of technical analysis at HSBC, weekly discusses new topics in the financial market: This week's episode focuses on the S&P 500®.

The episode's analysis might provide valuable insights for investors as they prepare their annual financial strategies. Upon releasing the annual report, HSBC's executives will present their financial performance to stakeholders.

Read also: