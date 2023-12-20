Skip to content
What she missed while filming in Berlin

Kaley Cuoco's latest film was also made in Berlin. The actress, who was pregnant at the time, had to give up her favorite fast food there.

 and  Christian Meier
Kaley Cuoco - What she missed while filming in Berlin

Kaley Cuoco (38) missed her favorite fast food in Berlin. Filming for the new movie of "The Big Bang Theory" star, "Role Play", took place in the German capital, among other places. In an interview with RTL, she said: "I was pregnant during the whole shoot in Berlin and all I wanted was Taco Bell and there is no Taco Bell in Berlin." She added: "Other than that, I loved my little apartment. I liked the city and the people." But besides ice cream, she "definitely wanted tacos".

Kaley Cuoco hid her pregnancy

In the interview, she also revealed that - apart from her stunt double - she hadn't told anyone that she was pregnant. She was too afraid "that they wouldn't let me do anything. So I kind of kept it a secret," said Cuoco according to RTL. She did some of the stunts herself. "I had a lot of stunt help, but I was also able to do a lot of it myself because I didn't tell anyone." The film "Role Play", in which Kaley Cuoco can be seen alongside David Oyelowo (47), will be shown in cinemas from January 4.

The baby came in spring

Kaley Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey (41) were able to celebrate the birth of their daughter at the end of March, as they announced on Instagram at the time. "Introducing: Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives," the new mother wrote at the time in a series of pictures showing the baby wrapped in cloths, yawning or in her parents' arms.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey had already made it public in October 2022 that they were expecting a child. "Baby girl Pelphrey is due in 2023," they wrote on Instagram at the time. The couple met in April of the same year at the "Ozark" premiere. As Cuoco revealed to the US news magazine "Extra", it was "love at first sight". The two announced their relationship in May 2022.

Source: www.stern.de

