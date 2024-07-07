Fan or air conditioning - What makes more sense against the heat?

Fundamentally, only climate control systems are capable of cooling the air. Fans, on the other hand, only circulate the existing air. A clear advantage for the climate control system? Not entirely, as both installation and operation require consideration. Particularly regarding costs.

A fan is a classic in the summer, as all it takes to create a cooling effect is to circulate the air. The resulting airflow creates a cooling sensation on our sweating skin. Additionally, a fan standing by the window during the hottest hours of the day can help efficiently bring the cooler air from outside into the room.

Which Climate Control System is Suitable?

Among the most common types are window climate control systems, which are built directly into a window or a ventilation opening. They are compact and ideal for cooling individual rooms. Split climate control systems are also widespread. Here, one distinguishes between Single-Split-Systems, which consist of an outdoor and an indoor unit and are suitable for cooling individual rooms, and Multi-Split-Systems, which connect an outdoor unit with several indoor units and can thus cool multiple rooms.

A flexible option are mobile or Monoblock climate control systems, which can be moved from room to room but require an exhaust outlet to the outside. Central climate control systems are designed for the climate control of entire buildings or large houses. They consist of a central unit that distributes cooled air through a duct system. It is important to note that split climate control systems cool the air more efficiently than Monoblock systems. This also depends on the room size: In an example from Stiftung Warentest, most devices need about 30 to 45 minutes to cool a 14 square meter room from 30 to 24 degrees.

Climate Control System vs. Fan: What pays off better?

In terms of operating costs, a fan is always the more cost-effective option, as it requires significantly less electricity compared to a climate control system. Consumers can check the exact difference online with a power calculator. In general, the difference amounts to around 30 to 50 euros per month for a portable and 40 to 70 euros for a split climate control system.

Additional costs arise for the installation of a split climate control system. Depending on the living space, this expense can quickly exceed 1,500 euros. Those who are not property owners must also obtain the consent of the landlord or property manager. Another factor to consider is the noise level, which the outdoor unit of a split climate control system can emit and which may make you unpopular with neighbors.

Cool Head in the Summer: Pay Attention to the Scenario

In the end, everyone must know the relationship between a cooler home and the costs. For those who spend most of the summer away from home, an open window, a fan, and possibly a hanging wet towel are usually sufficient. During the day, windows and roller shades should be closed to keep the heated air outside and the sunlight to a minimum.

Ander sees it in people who spend a lot of time at home and possibly live under the roof or in the southern direction. In such cases, an air conditioning system may make sense, especially if one also works in their own four walls. Depending on the situation and the orientation of the rooms, it does not necessarily have to be a split air conditioning system, but a monoblock can suffice. Particular attention should be paid to both a split and a monoblock air conditioning unit before purchasing, not only to the energy label, which in addition to electricity consumption also provides information on noise level, but also to independent product tests recommended by the consumer center.

In addition, the Consumer Center recommends the use of fans: "Fans are already available from 20 Euros - they are therefore significantly cheaper than an air conditioning system. The electricity costs in comparison to air conditioners also fall very low: Even with a usage time of 90 days a year for 10 hours a day, they cause an average electricity consumption of only around 5 Euros."

Despite the fan being a staple during midsummer, using a fan or air conditioning during hot summer days requires careful consideration, especially regarding costs. If you're single and living in a smaller space, a single-split climate control system could be a suitable option for cooling during the summer heat. While a fan is a more cost-effective choice for operating costs due to lower electricity consumption, the installation of a split climate control system might incur additional expenses.

Read also: