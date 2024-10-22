What is the utility of flight compensation websites?

When issues arise with flights, such as cancellations or major delays, passengers can potentially receive compensation, up to 600 euros per person, as per EU regulations. While claimants have the freedom to pursue this directly, it might be a tedious process. This is where flight rights portals step in, promising to fight for your rightful compensation. But remember, their services don't come free.

These flight rights portals charge fees, which can be as high as half of the compensation you're entitled to under EU Flight Rights Regulation, i.e., 250, 400, or 600 euros. So, for a 250 euro compensation, you might only receive 125 euros. This is a reminder from the consumer advice portal Finanztip.

Opt for direct claim - resources available

Directly claiming compensation from the airline can still be beneficial. Some airlines provide online forms for this purpose. Also, self-help tools offered by consumer protection agencies can aid in enforcing your rights. For instance, the European Consumer Centre and Consumer Centre NRW provide such resources.

If the airline ignores your claim or refuses to engage within two months, you can escalate the issue to the Alternative Dispute Resolution Body for Travel & Transport. This body specializes in resolving flight-related issues, provides free legal checkups, and proposes settlements if necessary.

Varied fees and methods among portals

Those uncomfortable with the effort and fine with forfeiting a portion of the compensation can resort to flight rights portals. However, it's essential to compare the conditions of various providers first. The fees should be transparent as advised by Finanztip. Additionally, look for flight rights portals that also pursue claims for hotel costs, taxi fares, and other expenses incurred due to the flight disruption.

According to Finanztip, there are two types of flight rights portals: immediate compensators and debt collection agencies. Immediate compensators examine your case based on weather, flight data, and current case law to see if it has potential. If they believe it does, they make an offer. If you accept, they buy the claim and pay the agreed amount into your account.

Debt collection agencies, on the other hand, take a longer time before payment. They first check the case and then attempt to win the claim for you outside of court. If necessary, they involve a law firm and proceed with a court trial. Payment is only made once they've won the case and the airline transfers the compensation.

The option of engaging a travel law specialist is also available upon flight disruptions, but it comes at a cost.

If you prefer to handle the claim directly, resources such as online forms provided by the airline and self-help tools from consumer protection agencies like the European Consumer Centre and Consumer Centre NRW can be beneficial.

When considering using a flight rights portal, it's crucial to compare the fees of different providers, ensuring transparency as advised by Finanztip, and look for those that also pursue claims for related expenses like hotel costs and taxi fares.

Read also: