In European aviation law, passengers can be reimbursed up to 600 Euros for flight complications. This money can be claimed personally or through a third party. The question then arises, who should handle the process?

Flight cancellations or delays often result in passenger entitlements. Claiming this directly from the airline can be laborious and stressful. Flight rights platforms seem to offer a practical solution, seeking compensation on behalf of passengers. However, they do not do this for free.

The fees can reach up to 50% of the compensation, according to European regulations of 250, 400, or 600 Euros. Suppose you are entitled to 250 Euros. In that case, after deducting the fees, you might only receive 125 Euros. This information is sourced from the financial advice portal Finanztip.

Claiming compensation individually - resources available

Claiming the compensation directly from the airline might still be worthwhile. Some airlines provide online forms for this purpose. Self-help tools from consumer protection agencies can assist in asserting your rights. These tools are offered, for example, by the European Consumer Centre and the North Rhine-Westphalia Consumer Centre.

If the airline refuses to cooperate or fails to respond within two months, affected passengers can escalate the issue to the dispute resolution body for travel and transport. Primarily dealing with flight-related cases, they examine instances legally, provide free advice, and propose a settlement if necessary.

Price variances and methods among the platforms

Passengers unwilling to put in the effort and comfortable with forfeiting part of their potential compensation can resort to flight rights platforms. However, it's advisable to compare the terms of various providers first. Finanztip recommends clearly specifying the fees charged. Additionally, ideal platforms should fight for reimbursement of hotel expenses, taxi fares, and other incidental costs related to flight disruptions.

Finanztip categorises flight rights platforms into two groups: instant compensators and debt collection services. Instant compensators evaluate the case based on weather and flight data, current legal precedents, and the likelihood of success. They make an offer based on this. If the affected person agrees, they purchase the compensation claim and pay the stated amount directly into their account. This is suitable for those seeking immediate payment.

Debt collection services take longer to yield payment. They first examine the case and attempt to claim compensation for the affected person out of court. If necessary, they involve a law firm and proceed with a lawsuit. Payment is rendered when the company secures optimum compensation from the airline.

Retaining a travel law specialist firm is another option when faced with flight-related difficulties. This, too, comes at a cost.

