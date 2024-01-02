What helps against a New Year's Eve hangover?

The roast goose has just been digested when many a head and stomach are faced with a new endurance test on New Year's Eve: for many people, the new year begins with a severe hangover. A grumpy head, a rebellious stomach and a leaden body - these are the typical symptoms after too much alcohol. Here are some tips:

What causes a hangover?

The lack of water and minerals due to alcohol consumption is the main cause of headaches, dizziness and thirst the morning after. Carbonated and warm, sugary drinks such as punch and liqueurs, which circulate alcohol particularly quickly in the bloodstream, also have a particularly severe effect. Too little sleep can make a hangover even worse.

What protects against a buzzing head in the morning?

Under no circumstances should alcohol be consumed on an empty stomach. High-fat foods such as pasta dishes, tuna in oil, fried potatoes or sausages are a good basis. As a rule of thumb, every alcoholic drink should be followed by a glass of mineral water. This reduces alcohol intake and prevents the body from becoming dehydrated. In between, mineral-rich snacks such as nuts, cheese snacks, liver sausage rolls or a hearty soup are recommended to replenish the mineral stores washed out by the alcohol.

Does it help to stick to one type of alcohol?

According to health experts, this is a misconception. It is simply the amount of alcohol consumed that makes the difference. Of course, sweet drinks such as cocktails, liqueurs and wine spritzers as well as concentrated alcoholic beverages such as brandy are more likely to give you a headache.

How long does it take for the body to break down alcohol?

Although alcohol is absorbed quickly by the body, it is broken down slowly. A man weighing 80 kilograms needs around two and a half hours to break down 20 grams of alcohol. This corresponds to about half a liter of beer, a quarter of a liter of wine or three glasses of schnapps. Women need around three hours to break down the same amount.

What to do if your head is spinning?

The lack of minerals can be compensated for with plenty of mineral water, fruit juice spritzers and a sour and salty hangover breakfast. We recommend a hearty sauerkraut stew, matjes or fried herrings, olives, savory pastries and pickled cucumbers. A Bloody Mary made from tomato juice, lemon juice, salt and Tabasco will also replenish your mineral stores.

However, it takes time for the hangover itself, i.e. headaches, nausea and dizziness, to subside, as the symptoms are triggered by the breakdown of alcohol.

The acid promotes the breakdown of alcohol, the salt replaces lost minerals such as calcium. Fruit and wholegrain products also help the liver to break down alcohol. Painkillers tend to put additional strain on the liver. However, a lot does not always help a lot. A stomach irritated by alcohol could have problems with a breakfast that is too rich, so smaller portions are advisable.

Do dietary supplements help?

Some food supplements advertise that they prevent or alleviate hangovers. However, according to consumer experts, some of them contain much higher amounts of vitamins and minerals than officially recommended. Although they can restore the mineral balance somewhat, they are not expected to provide any relief.

What to do about the so-called after-thirst?

Still mineral water or fruit juice spritzers can help. Sparkling water is rather unsuitable because carbon dioxide irritates the already strained stomach. For some hangover sufferers, coffee also tends to exacerbate the headache and put a strain on the stomach. For others, however, an espresso with lemon juice helps. A walk in the fresh air also gets the circulation going.

Source: www.ntv.de