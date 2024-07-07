Calendar page - What happened on July 8?

Current calendar page for July 8, 2024

Namesday

Edgar, Kilian

Historical Data

2023 - With a gleaming show, Elton John concludes his farewell tour of over 300 concerts in Stockholm, Sweden. Five years after the debut, the 76-year-old musician gives his last tour concert.

2022 - Former Japanese conservative Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (67), one of the most powerful and internationally profiled politicians in his country, is shot during a campaign speech on an open street.

2014 - The German football national team wins the World Cup semifinal against the host Brazil with 7:1. It is the highest semifinal victory in the history of the World Cup.

1949 - In South Africa, the National Party, which has been in power since 1948, begins apartheid legislation with the "Prohibition of Mixed Marriages Act," banning marriages between Whites and people of other ethnic groups.

1889 - The first issue of the economic and financial newspaper "Wall Street Journal" is published. Founder is Charles H. Dow of Dow Jones & Company.

Birthdays

1994 - Ruben Schott (30), German volleyball player, multiple German champion with the Berlin Volleys, national team member since 2016

1974 - Andreas Krolik (50), German chef ("Chef of the Year 2016" from the restaurant guide "Gault Millau")

1964 - Linda de Mol (60), Dutch show host ("Dream Wedding")

1934 - Marty Feldman, British actor ("Frankenstein Junior"), deceased 1982

Deaths

1994 - Kim Il Sung, North Korean dictator, led the country in various positions for almost 50 years, lastly as State and Party Chief, b. 1912

