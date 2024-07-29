- What happened on July 30th?

Current Calendar Page for July 30, 2024

Name Day

Beatrix, Hadebrand, Ingeborg

Historical Events

2014 - A fire breaks out on the famous seafront bridge in the southern English town of Eastbourne, destroying about a third of the wooden structure built in 1870.

2009 - Two police officers are killed in a bombing on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca. The Basque separatist organization ETA later claims responsibility for the attack.

2004 - The Federal Court of Justice rules that renovation obligations for tenants are invalid if they provide a rigid schedule without considering the condition of the apartment.

2004 - A 25-year-old nurse confesses to killing ten severely ill patients by administering sedatives and anesthesia in a hospital in Sonthofen (Allgäu). He claims he could no longer bear the suffering of the "deteriorating people."

1989 - The Supreme Soviet (parliament) of Latvia adopts a declaration on the state sovereignty of the republic.

Birthdays

1974 - Hilary Swank (50), American actress, Oscars for "Boys Don't Cry" (2000) and "Million Dollar Baby" (2005)

1964 - Jürgen Klinsmann (60), German footballer (World Cup winner 1990, European Champion 1996) and football coach, German national team coach 2004-2006

1944 - Jimmy Cliff (80), Jamaican reggae musician ("Vietnam", "You Can Get It If You Really Want", "The Harder They Come", also played the lead role in the film of the same name)

Deaths

2009 - Peter Zadek, German director and theater manager, theater manager at the Berliner Ensemble 1992-1995 and the Hamburg Schauspielhaus 1985-1989, born 1926

2004 - Wolfgang Ullmann, German Protestant theologian and politician, DDR civil rights activist, co-founder of the civil rights movement "Democracy Now", born 1929

The tragic bombing in 2009 resulted in the loss of two lives on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca. The Basque separatist organization ETA claimed responsibility for the attack.

This historical calendar also marks a significant event in 2004, where the Federal Court of Justice ruled that renovation obligations for tenants are invalid if they provide a rigid schedule without considering the condition of the apartment.

Read also: