Ski jumping - What do the officials say about the women's tour?

There are two stops in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberstdorf, but there is not yet a Four Hills Tournament for women in its original format: after the start of the Two Nights Tour, discussions about equal rights in ski jumping continue. "The discussion has been going on for many, many years," said Sports Director Horst Hüttel for the German Ski Association (DSV) on the debates. He sees the shortened tour with two jumps as a kind of start.

"We have been thinking about how we can get this ball rolling. I think this is a good first step. Two World Cup competitions at two privileged locations at a privileged time when soccer is taking a break. Let's wait and see," said Hüttel. The official did not want to commit to a specific year when the tour with all four venues would be included in the program.

That also depends on the Austrians. For the federation, it is clear that Austria would first jump in Innsbruck and then in Bischofshofen. "For us, the only definite option is for the tour to take place in the same order as for the men," said Mario Stecher, Sports Director for Ski Jumping and Combined. One major problem is still the lack of floodlights at the Bergisel in Innsbruck, which are unlikely to be introduced before 2026.

In Germany, the two venues were swapped. When the men around Andreas Wellinger were in Oberstdorf, the women were in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. On New Year's Day it will be the other way around. On Saturday, 3500 spectators were on site at the large Olympic hill. Before Christmas, the organizers had expected a much larger box office.

