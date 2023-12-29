Series launch of "Berlin" on Netflix - What can the "House of Money" sequel do?

Almost two years to the day after the last "House of Money" episode, the spin-off"Berlin" is being launched on Netflix. The series spin-off tells a prequel to fan favorite Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso, 52), who was better known by his code name Berlin in the Spanish hit series. The eight episodes from season one will be released on Netflix in one go on December 29 - and offer the best entertainment between the years.

This is what "Berlin" is about

Long before he fell terminally ill and robbed the Spanish banknote printing house with the Professor, Tokyo and co. in "House of Money", the criminal genius Andrés de Fonollosa plans another spectacular heist in "Berlin". With a group of new helpers, "the largest auction house in Paris", as the trailer for the Netflix series puts it, is to be relieved of jewels worth 44 million euros.

Berlin has another elegant, meticulously planned theft in mind. The entire heist is to take place in just one night. But a number of difficulties arise during the planning phase of the complicated crime. De Fonollosa's team members take a liking to each other - and the head of the group himself falls in love with the free-spirited singer Camille (Samantha Siqueiros), who is married to the director of the auction house he is planning to rob.

The actors and their roles

There is also a professor in the new "House of Money" series "Berlin". His name is Damián, he is played by Spanish actor Tristán Ulloa ("Lucia and Sex", 53), and he has developed the plan for the theft together with Berlin. The new professor and de Fonollosa are good friends and trust each other.

However, the main character of the new Netflix series has once again gathered a group of aspiring, younger criminals around him. One of them is the impulsive Cameron, played by Spanish actress and dancer Begoña Vargas ("Outlaws", 24). The explosive thief has just come through a difficult time, including a stay in a clinic. The highly intelligent cybersecurity expert Keila, played by Michelle Jenner ("The Cook of Castamar", 37), on the other hand, is quiet, thoughtful and often shy in her social life. She also has a university degree in electrical engineering.

Two younger male characters complete the gang of six thieves: Roi, played by Julio Peña ("Through My Window", 23), is an excellent burglar who can pick any lock and is quick to keep an eye on Cameron. He sees gang leader Berlin as a kind of father figure - which he in turn knows how to exploit to his advantage. All-purpose weapon Bruce, played by Spanish model and actor Joel Sánchez, is an excellent marksman, driver and generally the man for the rough stuff. He turns the shy Keila's head over the course of the series.

Things to know about the production of the Netflix series

The new series "Berlin" is once again co-created by "House of Money" creator Álex Pina (56). Esther Martínez Lobato (47), who was also involved in "House of Money" and Pina's series project "Sky Rojo", is the second series creator and co-head writer. The new, lavishly produced Netflix series was partly created at original locations in Paris and Madrid.

Is "Berlin" worth it?

"House of Money" fans will recognize a lot of familiar things in the new Netflix series "Berlin". Once again, dazzling characters embark on a daring heist, in the course of which the thieves also get to know each other.

However, in addition to these crime and thriller elements familiar from the parent series, "Berlin" is even more of a romantic series than "House of Money". The love story between the main character Berlin and the sensual singer Camille in particular takes up a lot of space at the beginning of the spin-off, with the picturesque setting of Paris - similar to the Netflix success "Emily in Paris" - providing a harmonious romantic backdrop.

In addition, "Berlin" is also much funnier in places than "House of Money", not least thanks to the brilliant title character. Andrés de Fonollosa is known to be a complex character, somewhere between macho, freedom fighter and hopeless romantic.

"He detests conventional sentimentality, but is eager to find real emotion. Some people said at the beginning that Berlin was cold, but no, he's a volcano," recognizes actor Pedro Alonso in an interview with "Variety " about the character he plays.

In "House of Money", series creator Álex Pina was already unable to let the captivating character die, meaning that Berlin kept coming back in flashbacks even after his actual death in the series. In the new Netflix series "Berlin", the character is now given a further, extremely successful encore.

Source: www.stern.de