- What an Olympic comeback!

Simone Biles (27) is only 1.42 meters tall, but wherever she appears, she's impossible to miss. She's not just a giant in gymnastics, she's a colossus. In the US, she's often referred to as the "G.O.A.T." - the greatest of all time. And it's not just her countless sporting achievements that have earned her this title, but also the challenges she has faced. Biles has battled her inner demons and emerged victorious.

An Abandoned Girl Finds Her Passion

Biles was born in Columbus, Ohio, in 1997, one of four siblings. Her father left the family, and her mother struggled with alcohol and drug problems, leading to Biles being placed in the foster care system before being adopted by her grandparents at the age of three, along with one of her sisters. The other two siblings were adopted by their aunt.

Around three years later, the young Simone discovered her passion for gymnastics during a daycare trip, as she recounted in an interview with the Academy of Achievement. She saw girls tumbling and thought, "I think I can do that too." She mimicked their movements and caught the eye of a coach. The first step in an unparalleled career that began in 2011.

Gold, Gold, and More Gold

While Biles was destined for greatness, her debut as a professional athlete didn't cause much of a stir. But just a year later, after her first victories, she was recruited into the junior national team. In 2013, she secured her first international title at the World Championships in Antwerp. From there, there was no stopping her.

Biles made gymnastics history in 2015. She tied with Kim Zmeskal (48) for her third consecutive national title, a feat Zmeskal had achieved in the 1990s. At just 18, Biles also became the first woman to win three consecutive all-around titles at the World Championships. In 2016, at the Rio Olympics, Biles was unstoppable - four golds, one bronze, and confirmation of her status as a star.

That same year, Biles published her autobiography, "Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance," co-written with Michelle Burford. In 2017, she took a well-deserved break. She returned to competition the following year, and naturally, more medals followed. In 2019, she became the gymnast with the most World Championship medals - a record she has since broken. By 2023, Biles had won 23 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals at the World Championships. In 2022, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President Joe Biden (81), the highest civilian honor in the US.

Sexual Abuse and Mental Health

Despite her public persona of being lively and positive in her early years in the spotlight, Biles was privately facing the worst. In early 2018, she publicly revealed on Twitter, now X, that she was one of the many victims of Larry Nassar (60), the former team doctor for the US women's gymnastics team who was convicted of sexually abusing at least 265 girls and women, including Biles.

Most of you know me as a cheerful, silly, and energetic girl. But lately, I've been feeling a bit broken, and the more I try to silence the voice in my head, the louder it screams. [...] I am also one of the many survivors who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar," Biles wrote at the time. After hearing the stories of others, she knew, "that this terrible experience does not define me. I am so much more than that. I am unique, smart, talented, motivated, and passionate. I promised myself that my story would be much bigger than this, and I promise all of you that I will never give up."

Biles did not give up, even though the Tokyo Olympics, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, did not go as planned for her. The four-time Olympic champion withdrew from the team final. She still won silver in the team and bronze on the balance beam, but she withdrew from further competitions due to balance issues and mental problems. "I'm fighting demons," she told her team at the time, she recalled in the "Call Her Daddy" podcast a few months ago. She felt "literally like I was fighting my body and my mind to do these skills."

Biles believed that America would hate her from then on, but she received support for her open approach to mental health. Former First Lady Michelle Obama (60) and pop star Justin Bieber (30) expressed pride in Biles. She shared that she received a lot of love and support and realized that she is "more than my performances and gymnastics." She didn't believe that before.

Simone Biles is Unbroken

It's a life story straight out of a dream factory. The story of a woman who fights back despite all odds and is now perhaps on the verge of another triumph. Hollywood can't miss the Olympic comeback of this exceptional athlete. Biles' qualification in the Parisian Bercy Arena was a hotspot for stars and starlets. The 27-year-old was greeted with cheers in the hall, where among others, action star Tom Cruise (62), singer Ariana Grande (31), her colleague who performed during the opening ceremony, Lady Gaga (38), and rapper and torchbearer Snoop Dogg (52) were present to watch the gymnast's performance.

And she delivered. She shone brighter than her glittery leotard adorned with thousands of Swarovski crystals. Despite an injury to her left leg, Biles is the absolute gold favorite.

"Unbelievable strength and talent. Will never forget today. So grateful to have been so close and experienced these incredible women," Lady Gaga commented in an Instagram story. In a post, she also said that it was an honor to watch Biles' performance up close. The athlete thanked her with three heart emojis in the comments.

Biles not only shows that her fighting spirit is undeterred and that she has seemingly conquered her inner demons. She returns home to a lot of support from the public and her husband. In April 2023, she made it public that she married her partner Jonathan Owens (29), who as a football player, can understand the pressure of professional sports. How many medals Simone Biles brings home from France is actually irrelevant.

