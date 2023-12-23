What 2024 will bring for shares and the stock market

What will the coming year bring for the stock markets? Do investors need to prepare for turbulence or will the price rally simply continue? What is the outlook for Europe and the USA, and what will the central banks' next steps be? Where are the opportunities in the coming months and how can investors best position themselves for them? Friedhelm Tilgen discusses this with Dirk Heß from Citigroup and Michael Proffe from Proffe Invest.

