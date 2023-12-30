"Pause for thought" instead of the end of the show - "Wetten, dass...?" back soon?

Ever since Thomas Gottschalk's (73) final edition of "Wetten, dass...?" at the end of November, the many loyal fans of the ZDF show have been wondering how - or whether - the format will continue. With the exception of the fact that Gottschalk has now finally announced his departure, nothing is known about the possible future of "Wetten, dass...". However, ZDF boss Norbert Himmler (52) has now given at least a glimmer of hope to the "Bild" newspaper.

The last edition so far was "a great, nostalgic moment that we experienced. It showed the strength and power of the format once again." Apparently also within the station, because Himmler's following sentence certainly makes people sit up and take notice: "Now we're taking a pause for thought, loosely based on the James Bond title: 'Never say never'."

A clear farewell to the successful format definitely sounds different. The broadcaster had previously told the news agency spot on news on request: " ZDF will decide how to continue with the format in due course."

Who could take it over?

At least "Bild" claims to have learned that this pause for thought could only last until summer 2025. As possible successors to drive forward the generational change, the rumor mill is largely boiling up the obvious names, i.e. proven greats of the public broadcaster: Barbara Schöneberger (49), Florian Silbereisen (42) and Giovanni Zarrella (45).

Meanwhile, Gottschalk himself commented on a far more surprising rumor a few days ago in his podcast "Die Supernasen". His colleague Mike Krüger (72) told him that he had read that the twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz (34) had been included in the circle of potential successors.

Gottschalk replied that he had already heard the rumor and immediately contacted ZDF: "Of course I immediately asked whether this was the case, because I am naturally interested in what happens to this show. ZDF is not holding any talks - neither with one or the other Kaulitz. Not even with Heidi Klum, who is, so to speak, the legal guardian of the two."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de