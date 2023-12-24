Weather - Wet phase: DWD issues severe weather warning for Harz region

The German Weather Service (DWD) has not given the all-clear for the flood areas in Lower Saxony. "We have a very wet phase, the rain will not stop any time soon," said a DWD spokeswoman on Sunday. The DWD issued a severe weather warning for the Harz Mountains. There was also a warning of gale-force winds on the Brocken. "The situation is tense in Lower Saxony, in many areas there is medium or high flooding," she emphasized.

After the storm depression "Zoltan", the foothills of a low pressure system from the Atlantic are moving over the mainland. It will remain wet, with a tendency towards late Tuesday and some respite on Wednesday night. New precipitation is expected on Wednesday.

Source: www.stern.de