Wet Christmas - flooding expected in Bavaria

There is a threat of flooding in the north and east of Bavaria at the start of the Christmas vacations. The Bavarian Flood Information Service of the Bavarian Environmental Agency (LfU) warns of flooding, especially for Upper Franconia. In some Upper Franconian communities, such as Itzgrund in the district of Coburg, flood level 3 was already reached on Friday morning. This meant that individual built-up properties or cellars were flooded and transport links were closed. According to the flood information service, the flooding will continue to intensify until Sunday.

According to the forecasts, the flooding will increase in the Main catchment area during the night and on Saturday. Flooding is expected throughout Middle Franconia and southern Upper Franconia. Water levels are also expected to continue to rise in the Upper Palatinate until Sunday. The same applies to Lower Bavaria with the catchment areas from the Bavarian Forest, especially the Ilz.

For the Danube, the flood information service initially expects only slight flooding. However, the forecast initially only extends until Sunday. However, based on its own forecasts, the city of Regensburg is preparing for significant flood levels 3 and 4 on Monday. Some areas of the city will therefore be secured with mobile flood protection elements and Werftstraße will be closed, the city announced on Friday.

The flood information service distinguishes between four levels of flooding. While at level 1 there is only minor flooding in places and at level 2 agricultural and forestry areas are flooded or there are slight traffic obstructions, built-up properties are affected from level 3 onwards.

