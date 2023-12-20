Awards - Westerwald brewery is a company of the future 2023

Westerwald-Brauerei H. Schneider GmbH has been named a "Future Company 2023" by the Rhineland-Palatinate Future Initiative (Zirp). The Hachenburg-based brewery combines digitalization and sustainability and could be a role model for other companies, announced Zirp and the Rhineland-Palatinate State Chancellery in Mainz on Wednesday.

Minister President Malu Dreyer (SPD) praised the fact that the Westerwald brewery has been climate-neutral according to internationally recognized standards since 2021 and has been recycling 100 percent of recyclable materials since 2022. "Digitalization can help to make processes more efficient and therefore more resource-efficient and sustainable," said Dreyer. It is therefore also an important key to achieving the state government's goal of climate neutrality.

The non-endowed "Zukunftsunternehmen" prize has been awarded since 2021 and is intended to recognize digitally sustainable companies. Companies based or with a branch in Rhineland-Palatinate can apply. According to the information provided, there were 17 applications this year.

This time, in addition to the award winner, two other companies were praised by the jury: ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein in Andernach for a packaging steel whose production reportedly emits less carbon dioxide thanks to digitalized processes. The Westerwald brewery also uses this CO2-reduced steel for its beer kegs. The second honorable mention from the jury went to Greenable GmbH from Kaiserslautern, which was only founded in 2022. Originating from the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) and the Rhineland-Palatinate Technical University (RPTU), the company is driving sustainable change in the economy with software innovations.

Announcement of the award

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de