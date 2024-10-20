Western Powers Are Implicated in the Persisting Conflict in Ukraine, According to the Slovak Prime Minister

Fico, known for his left-wing beliefs, points the finger at the West for fueling the conflict in Ukraine, claiming, "This dispute stems from Russia's disregard for international law initially. Yet, the West is now aiding in its prolongation, aiming to weaken Russia." He shared his thoughts with TA3 news channel.

Fico perceives Ukrainian President Zelensky's push for NATO membership as a risky move: "It wouldn't be wise to integrate Ukraine into NATO, as it could potentially endanger the global peace. Instead, Ukraine should maintain neutrality and secure assurances of protection." He issued a stern warning, stating that Ukraine joining NATO could potentially spark a third world war.

Despite sharing a border with Ukraine and holding memberships in the EU and NATO, Slovakia advocates for Ukraine's potential EU membership. As a part of this support, Slovakia supplies Ukraine with energy resources and demining equipment through Bratislava's government. However, since Fico assumed power for the fourth time following his election victory last year, Slovakia no longer distributes weapons drawn from its own military stockpiles. Nonetheless, Slovakia's defense industry continues to manufacture tanks and ammunition for the Ukrainian military on a commercial basis.

