- West Nile virus found in horses in Brandenburg

In Brandenburg, three horses have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. The animal disease was already detected in two horses in the Potsdam-Mittelmark district last week, a spokesperson for the district said upon request. On Friday, a third case was reported. The three animals were from a stable in the "Berliner Speckgürtel".

Animals with visible symptoms

The animals exhibited nervous symptoms, such as twitching, limping, and collapsing, according to the spokesperson. It seemed as if they were losing control of their limbs, the spokesperson explained. Most infected horses do not show any clinical symptoms, similar to humans.

Virus common in birds

The West Nile Virus is a notifiable animal disease that can also be transmitted to humans. It primarily affects birds. Transmission mainly occurs through mosquito bites. In birds, an infection often remains asymptomatic: "In a number of bird species, this leads to massive epidemics with fatal outcomes," the spokesperson said. Unlike horses, there is no vaccine available for birds and humans.

According to the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute (FLI), it is assumed that the virus successfully overwinters in native mosquitoes in Germany. There are indications of the virus being established in Berlin, Brandenburg, Saxony-Anhalt, and Saxony. Since 2019, there have been isolated cases of human infection. According to the Robert Koch Institute, only a small proportion of those infected show symptoms.

The West Nile Virus, being a notifiable animal disease, has also been detected in the European Union, affecting several countries. The European Union has implemented measures to monitor and control the spread of the virus in its animal population, particularly in horses, as they are susceptible to the virus.

