Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsThe name of the company is Claus Weselsky.

Wesley opts out of the Locomotive Drivers Union to accommodate its newly designated leader

The Saxon known for provocative statements has ceased. The German Railway Drivers' Union (GDL) has appointed a new leader. Additionally, Bahn's Human Resources director attended Weselsky's departure ceremony.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Claus Weselsky, previously serving as the federal chairman of the GDL, no longer holds this...
Claus Weselsky, previously serving as the federal chairman of the GDL, no longer holds this position. Instead, Mario Reiß has been chosen as his replacement by the union, as indicated by their election.

- Wesley opts out of the Locomotive Drivers Union to accommodate its newly designated leader

After serving as the head of the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) for 16 long years, Claus Weselsky, now 65, is hanging up his hat. His replacement, Mario Reiß, was elected in the GDL's general assembly in Dresden recently. During the ceremony, Reiß was the one who initiated the public portion of the assembly, where Weselsky was expected to bid his farewell to the union members.

Weselsky is calling it a day. Throughout his tenure, he navigated various salary negotiations with the German railway company (DB), often marred by labor disputes and strikes. His no-nonsense approach and personal barbs directed at the DB management were notorious.

Martin Seiler, DB's personnel director, was also in attendance for Weselsky's farewell. In his welcome speech, Reiß acknowledged the strained relationship between the railway company and the union. "We're hopeful we can discover a path that will steer us back towards a balanced and truly advantageous working partnership," Reiß conveyed, casting a glance at the railway manager.

Claus Weselsky, the name of the outgoing union head, delivered his farewell speech. Under his leadership, he frequently engaged in salary negotiations with Martin Seiler, the DB's personnel director.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest