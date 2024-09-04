After serving as the head of the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) for 16 long years, Claus Weselsky, now 65, is hanging up his hat. His replacement, Mario Reiß, was elected in the GDL's general assembly in Dresden recently. During the ceremony, Reiß was the one who initiated the public portion of the assembly, where Weselsky was expected to bid his farewell to the union members.

Weselsky is calling it a day. Throughout his tenure, he navigated various salary negotiations with the German railway company (DB), often marred by labor disputes and strikes. His no-nonsense approach and personal barbs directed at the DB management were notorious.

Martin Seiler, DB's personnel director, was also in attendance for Weselsky's farewell. In his welcome speech, Reiß acknowledged the strained relationship between the railway company and the union. "We're hopeful we can discover a path that will steer us back towards a balanced and truly advantageous working partnership," Reiß conveyed, casting a glance at the railway manager.

