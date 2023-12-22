Storm - Weser ferry canceled due to flooding

The Weser ferry between Bremerhaven and Nordenham has been canceled due to flooding. This was announced by the company on Friday morning. The ferry was originally scheduled to run every half hour in the morning. It was not yet known when the ships would be able to sail again. The Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) had issued a flood warning for the entire state.

Information Weser ferry

Source: www.stern.de