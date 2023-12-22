Skip to content
Weser ferry canceled due to flooding

A man walks along a beach in a storm, the wind-blown sand glowing brightly. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Storm - Weser ferry canceled due to flooding

The Weser ferry between Bremerhaven and Nordenham has been canceled due to flooding. This was announced by the company on Friday morning. The ferry was originally scheduled to run every half hour in the morning. It was not yet known when the ships would be able to sail again. The Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) had issued a flood warning for the entire state.

