Weser again above reporting level 2 at two measuring points

The flood in Lower Saxony has once again exceeded reporting level 2 at two measuring points. The water level of the Weser in Höxter broke the 500 centimeter mark on Thursday night, according to data from the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN). The second reporting level was also reached at the Karlshafen Weser measuring station on Wednesday evening with 440 centimeters, and the trend is rising in both areas. Reporting level 2 means that agricultural and forestry areas in particular could be flooded.

The floods have been causing problems for people in Germany for several days due to persistent rainfall. In Lower Saxony, places along the Weser, Aller and Leine rivers and some of their tributaries are particularly affected. Many towns and cities are fighting against flooding with numerous emergency services, securing dykes and erecting additional protective barriers.

