Bundesliga - Werder's Stark hopes for winter reinforcements

Werder Bremen's Niklas Stark is hoping that the Bundesliga club will strengthen once again during the winter break. "Of course it would be good if we could get one or two more players - in the back three, but also in other positions," said Stark (28) in a media roundtable on Thursday. "Without me being involved, I believe that those responsible will take a close look at what we need in the squad."

Bremen's bosses have already announced that they want to become active in the current transfer window. Especially in the event that Rafael Borré ends his loan to the Weser prematurely and moves to Brazil, the Green-Whites want to sign another attacker. According to Italian media reports, Sydney van Hooijdonk from FC Bologna is one of the candidates.

