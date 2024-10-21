Werder's Professional Affirms Switch in Allegiance from DFB to a Different Nation

Originally, Weiser brought the German U21 team to the EM championship, now he aims to represent Algeria. The professional from Werder Bremen confirmed the switch to the Algerian squad. His debut could possibly happen in November.

Mitchell Weiser, a Bundesliga player, expressed interest in joining the Algerian national team in the future. "I hope I'll be selected," the 30-year-old stated, marking his first confirmation of the change. He acknowledged, "There's still time before the next nomination. I need to perform well and be available."

Recently, FIFA approved the Algerian association's request for the switch, granting approval during the week. "I wasn't aware of my FIFA nationality status myself. It's been altered now, at the association's request," stated the 30-year-old.

During Sunday's 4-2 away victory against VfL Wolfsburg, where Weiser scored a goal and provided an assist, he briefly interacted with his Algerian opponent Mohamed Amoura. "We chatted for a bit. He was aware and congratulated me," shared Weiser, who understands the predominant French language in Algeria well, but lacks fluency in speaking it.

However, before taking the field for the upcoming matches in Equatorial Guinea (10 November) and against Liberia (18 November), Weiser must be selected by Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic. In 2017, Weiser secured the EM title with the German U21, even scoring the decisive goal against Spain (1-0). Despite playing 12 games for the U21, he did not make it to the A national team thereafter.

"I've always had the option to play football for two countries due to my fortunate circumstance," Weiser had previously shared several months ago: "Playing in a major tournament has always been a significant goal for me. I think my chances are greater with Algeria. I aim to make the most of my career." Weiser boasts an Algerian grandfather on his mother's side.

