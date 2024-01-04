Bundesliga - Werder without Milos Veljkovic until further notice
Werder Bremen will be without Milos Veljkovic for the time being as they prepare for the second part of the season. The Serbian defender has been ruled out due to knee problems, the Bundesliga club announced on Thursday. Veljkovic (28) will therefore also miss the test match against second division side Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday. However, Werder coach Ole Werner hopes that Veljkovic will be available again for the first competitive match of the new year at VfL Bochum on January 14.
Werder release
Source: www.stern.de