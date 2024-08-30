- Werder Bremen intends to acquire left-back Köhn from Galatasaray

Werder Bremen secured the perfect addition to their wing position right before the transfer window closed. The Bundesliga club brought in left-back Derrick Köhn on loan from Turkish champions Galatasaray Istanbul, agreeing to a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old Köhn joined Galatasaray in February, leaving Hannover 96 behind, and quickly worked his way into the starting eleven. Hailing from Hamburg, Köhn played his formative years in football at HSV and Bayern Munich.

"With Derrick, we've effectively closed the vacancy on the wing," said Werder's football director Peter Niemeyer. "Derrick has international experience under his belt, thanks to his stints in the Netherlands and Turkey. And his impressive performances in the second division with Hannover 96 also caught our eye."

