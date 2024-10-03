Wendy's is honoring SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th anniversary by offering a Krabby Patty-themed meal.

Wendy's is rolling out a unique offering, commemorating the 25th birthday of the "SpongeBob SquarePants" animated television show, with a "Krabby Patty Collab" cheeseburger and a "Beneath the Tropical Sea" Frosty taste at its US and Canadian outlets, for a restricted period starting October 8.

The Krabby Patty is essentially the same as a usual cheeseburger, upgraded with an extra slice of cheese and a secret Krabby Collab sauce, as revealed by Wendy's on Wednesday. The special Frosty is vanilla with a swirl of pineapple and mango-infused puree on top.

Capitalizing on consumer nostalgia by teaming up with a cherished cartoon series that resonates with millennials could potentially enhance sales. Burger King likewise disclosed this week that it's partnering with MGM's "The Addams Family" animated flick franchise for a "Wednesday's Whopper" boasting a purple-colored bun.

In their press statement, Wendy's claimed it's only "natural that two of the most renowned squares in popular culture align," a nod to the establishment's square-shaped burgers.

By utilizing two foods that are predominantly available on their menu, it becomes quite straightforward for employees to prepare the specials. McDonald's frequently releases celebrity meals, featuring existing menu items with novel names, achieving financial success with them.

All quick-service restaurants are grappling with revenue from American eaters who are dining out less frequently and spending less when they do, leading to a slowdown in fast-food sales and a drop in restaurant foot traffic.

Subsequently, organizations have introduced value meals and enticing promotions to stimulate sales. Whether the strategy is proving effective will soon be unveiled when the earnings are disclosed in the upcoming weeks.

The collaboration between Wendy's and "SpongeBob SquarePants" shows how businesses can leverage popular culture to boost sales. Utilizing the Krabby Patty and the Frosty for the limited-time offering is a strategic move, as McDonald's has proved with its celebrity meals.

