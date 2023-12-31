Wellinger's tremendous flight not enough for qualifying victory

After his opening victory at the Four Hills Tournament, Andreas Wellinger also impresses in Garmisch-Partenkirchen: The German delivers by far the longest jump in the qualification for the New Year's competition, but the landing costs him the top spot. Karl Geiger lands far behind.

Andreas Wellinger once again presented himself in strong form in the qualification for the New Year's ski jumping event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The leader in the overall tour rankings jumped 139 meters, well ahead of all the others, to take second place. Only a weak landing cost the 28-year-old the top spot. Anze Lanisek secured victory in the qualification in front of 8000 spectators. Lanisek delivered the second-best distance of the day with 134 meters.

Wellinger had won the tour opener on Friday in Oberstdorf. He carries the hopes of the German ski jumpers for the first overall victory of a compatriot at the tour since Sven Hannawald's triumph in 2002. The top jumpers were not thrown off course by an unusual obstacle: Because the elevator was broken, they had to walk up the hill. Children from the local ski club helped them carry their skis.

In addition to Wellinger, the eight other German jumpers also qualified for the traditional event this Monday (2pm/ZDF and Eurosport and in the live ticker on ntv.de). However, Karl Geiger did not show his full potential with a jump of 122 meters and 35th place. "I skied extremely badly today, it was just nothing," said Geiger on ZDF. "Something doesn't fit" in the approach speed, "that's not typical for me." The second best German was Constantin Schmid in ninth place.

