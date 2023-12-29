Skip to content
Wellinger wins the opening round of the Four Hills Tournament

25,500 ski jumping fans are treated to a great show in Oberstdorf. Andreas Wellinger presents himself in great form.

Prevailed at the opening competition in Oberstdorf: Andreas Wellinger.
Andreas Wellinger has won the opening competition of the Four Hills Tournament. The 28-year-old came out on top in Oberstdorf ahead of second-placed Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan and Stefan Kraft from Austria.

Wellinger jumped a formidable 139.5 and 128 meters in front of 25,500 enthusiastic spectators in the Arena am Schattenberg. He raised the hopes of German ski jumping fans for the first overall victory in the tour since Sven Hannawald's triumph in 2002.

Philipp Raimund also performed well and finished sixth. Local hero Karl Geiger was unlucky with the conditions in the second round and ended up in seventh place after finishing fourth at the halfway point.

From the team of national coach Stefan Horngacher, Pius Paschke in eleventh place and Stephan Leyhe in 24th place also scored World Cup points. Defending champion Halvor Egner Granerud from Norway was unable to do so. The 27-year-old was eliminated in the first round after a jump of just 105.5 meters and already has no chance of winning the overall title again.

