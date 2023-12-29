Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewswinter sportsski jumping

Wellinger wins opening four-hill competition with a giant leap

Tour start in Oberstdorf

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Andreas Wellinger won in Oberstdorf..aussiedlerbote.de
Andreas Wellinger won in Oberstdorf..aussiedlerbote.de

Wellinger wins opening four-hill competition with a giant leap

Spectacular start to the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf: Andreas Wellinger wins the first competition. Other German ski eagles also make it into the top 10, while defending champion Granerud from Norway surprisingly no longer has a chance of overall victory.

Andreas Wellinger has won the opening competition of the Four Hills Tournament. The 28-year-old came out on top on Friday in Oberstdorf ahead of second-placed Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan and Stefan Kraft from Austria. Wellinger jumped a formidable 139.5 and 128 meters in front of 25,500 enthusiastic spectators in the Arena am Schattenberg. He raised the hopes of German ski jumping fans for the first overall victory in the tour since Sven Hannawald's triumph in 2002.

Philipp Raimund also performed well and finished sixth. Local hero Karl Geiger was unlucky with the conditions in the second round and ended up in seventh place after finishing fourth at the halfway point.

From the team of national coach Stefan Horngacher, Pius Paschke in eleventh place and Stephan Leyhe in 24th place also scored World Cup points. Defending champion Halvor Egner Granerud from Norway was unable to do so. The 27-year-old was eliminated in the first round after a jump of just 105.5 meters and already has no chance of winning the overall title again.

More information will follow shortly.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Paula Abdul at a performance in 2019.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Singer Paula Abdul sues powerful TV producer for sexual assault

80s pop idol and Grammy winner Paula Abdul is suing a producer of the TV casting show "American Idol" for sexual assault. British producer Nigel Lythgoe, who is also known in the USA as a judge on the dance competition show "So You Think You Can Dance", sexually assaulted her twice, according...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public