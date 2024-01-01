Skip to content
Wellinger third in New Year's competition - victory for Lanisek

Germany's top ski jumper Andreas Wellinger is still very much in the running at the Tournament. The hosts still have to wait for their first success on New Year's Day since 2002.

Pius Paschke (Germany) after landing. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Ski jumping - Wellinger third in New Year's competition - victory for Lanisek

Ski jumper Andreas Wellinger took third place in the New Year's competition of the Four Hills Tournament. The 28-year-old Olympic champion jumped 138 and 137.5 meters on Monday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and, as the overall leader, maintained his very good chances of the first German overall victory since Sven Hannawald in 2002.

Slovenia's Anze Lanisek secured the day's victory after jumps of 136 and 137 meters. Ryoyu Kobayashi (137 and 135.5 meters) from Japan and Wellinger completed the podium in front of 21,000 spectators, which according to the organizers was a record for a New Year's competition. Top favorite Stefan Kraft from Austria lost another 14.8 points to the once again strong Wellinger.

Before the remaining two stages in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen, Oberstdorf winner Wellinger is now 1.8 points ahead of his rival Kobayashi. The other Germans no longer play a role in the battle for overall victory. In Garmisch, Pius Paschke at least made it into the top ten in tenth place.

