Wellinger overcomes cruciate ligament rupture and question nerve

Andreas Wellinger is one of the German hopefuls at the upcoming Four Hills Tournament. In an interview, he talks about the difficult time after his cruciate ligament rupture - and whether the constant questions about the first German overall victory in 22 years get on his nerves.

Ski jumper Andreas Wellinger is not annoyed by the constant questions about the first German overall victory at the Four Hills Tournament in 22 years. "We are happy that we have the attention at this time of year and that many sports enthusiasts are watching us," said the 28-year-old in an interview with Bild am Sonntag. "And because we want to win the tour just as much as every spectator."

The last time a German ski jumper won the traditional tour was Sven Hannawald at the turn of the year 2001/2002. This time, it starts on Thursday, December 28, with the qualification in Oberstdorf (competition on December 29). This will be followed by the competitions in Garmisch-Partenkirchen (New Year), Innsbruck (January 3) and Bischofshofen, where the tour ends on January 6.

"We want a jumper with a German flag to finally be at the top again on January 6. We've been very, very close very often," emphasized Wellinger. It will be easier for him because he knows what to expect. "And because I've often been in different situations by now: in the underdog role or also in the favorite role."

Wellinger "never had any doubts" about his comeback

The Olympic champion has now fully recovered from the consequences of a cruciate ligament rupture and, alongside Karl Geiger and this winter's amazingly strong veteran Pius Paschke, is regarded as a German hopeful.

He is extremely proud that he never gave up, said Wellinger and emphasized: "I actually never had any doubts." He had always known that he wanted to get back on the hill and back to the top. "I kept going because I knew I could do it. And because I always had fun doing it." If he loses that fun, he will let it go. "No matter how good I am at the time," Wellinger emphasized.

Source: www.ntv.de