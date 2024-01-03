Ski jumping - Wellinger loses tour lead

Andreas Wellinger has narrowly lost his lead in the Four Hills Tournament. The 28-year-old finished fifth in Innsbruck.

The new leader is Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi, who jumped to second place on the day and is now around 2.5 meters ahead of Wellinger after three of four competitions. In all likelihood, the two will fight it out between themselves for the golden eagle for the tour champion.

Wellinger therefore has a great chance of becoming the first German Tour winner since Sven Hannawald in 2002. Local hero Jan Hörl secured victory at the first Austrian stop.

Behind Wellinger, Stephan Leyhe in 18th place, Philipp Raimund in 20th place and Karl Geiger in 26th place also made it into the top 30 jumpers from the German team. Pius Paschke, on the other hand, was surprisingly eliminated after the first round.

