Ski jumping - Wellinger is not worried about the future of ski jumping

Olympic ski jumping champion Andreas Wellinger is not worried about the future of his sport in times of climate change. "I don't see the danger that ski jumping will cease to take place at some point. In my opinion, the challenge lies in how you can get spectators used to the fact that the ski jump is no longer white with snow," said the 28-year-old Bavarian in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Wednesday).

For Wellinger, change is all about innovation. "Maybe you have to come up with new solutions so that the spectators understand despite a green hill: It's the same ski jump. It's the world's best ski jumpers." It "just looks different visually", said Wellinger. "In this respect, I don't see any risk of ski jumping dying out at some point." In ski jumping, snow is not absolutely necessary for either the inrun track or the landing slope.

Even if jumping were to take place on green mats instead of white artificial snow or snow, Wellinger is against having competitions all year round. "But I wouldn't be a fan of dragging the World Cup into the summer now. At some point we also have to prepare, train and coordinate changes to equipment. That takes time to test," said the 2018 Olympic champion, who is one of the favorites for the Four Hills Tournament starting on Friday (17:15/ARD and Eurosport).

Source: www.stern.de