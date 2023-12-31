Four Hills Tournament - Wellinger in second place in tour qualifying - Lanisek wins

Andreas Wellinger once again presented himself in strong form in the qualification for the New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The leader in the overall tour rankings jumped 139 meters to take second place.

Anze Lanisek from Slovenia secured victory in the qualification in front of 8000 spectators. Wellinger had won the tour opener on Friday in Oberstdorf. He carries the hopes of the German ski jumpers for the first overall victory of a compatriot at the tour since Sven Hannawald's triumph in 2002.

The top jumpers were not thrown off course by an unusual obstacle: Because the elevator was broken, they had to walk up the hill. Children from the local ski club helped them carry their skis.

In addition to Wellinger, the eight other German jumpers also qualified for the traditional event. However, Karl Geiger did not show his full potential with a jump of 122 meters and 35th place. The second best German was Constantin Schmid in ninth place.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de