Ski jumping - Wellinger in second place in tour qualifying - Lanisek wins

Andreas Wellinger once again presented himself in strong form in the qualification for the New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The leader in the overall standings of the Four Hills Tournament jumped 139 meters on Sunday and took second place. Anze Lanisek from Slovenia secured victory in the qualification in front of 8000 spectators. Wellinger had won the tour opener on Friday in Oberstdorf. He carries the hopes of the German ski jumpers for the first overall victory of a compatriot at the tour since Sven Hannawald's triumph in 2002.

"It's extremely consistent. It's fun," said Wellinger on ZDF. "I know what I have to do." The 28-year-old added: "I'm having fun, I'm in a good mood. That's why: Keep going!"

National coach Stefan Horngacher was also very satisfied with the performance of his best jumper. However, he still sees room for improvement in one area. "He had a bit of trouble with the landing. We'll have to watch the video again. We'll fix that for tomorrow," he said.

The top jumpers were not thrown off course by an unusual obstacle: Because the elevator was broken, they had to walk up the hill. Children from the local ski club helped them carry their skis. "I was pretty blue at the top," said Wellinger about the effort on the stadium microphone.

Alongside him, the eight other German jumpers also qualified for the traditional event this Monday (14:00/ZDF and Eurosport). However, Karl Geiger did not show his full potential with a jump of 122 meters and 35th place. "I simply skied extremely badly today," he said self-critically. The second best German was Constantin Schmid in ninth place.

Source: www.stern.de