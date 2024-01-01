Ski jumping - Wellinger in fourth place at half-time in New Year's ski jumping

Ski jumper Andreas Wellinger is on course for the New Year's competition at the Four Hills Tournament. The 28-year-old Bavarian jumped 138 meters on Monday, putting him in fourth place at the halfway point. Only his rival Ryoyu Kobayashi (137 meters) from Japan, Austria's Jan Hörl (140 meters) and Slovenia's Anze Lanisek (136 meters) were slightly better on points than Wellinger in the first round on the large Olympic hill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The gaps were extremely small.

Stephan Leyhe also made it into the top ten in seventh place. Wellinger won the opening event in Oberstdorf on Friday ahead of Kobayashi and Austria's Stefan Kraft. The 28-year-old Bavarian is aiming for the first German overall tour victory since Sven Hannawald 22 years ago.

Source: www.stern.de