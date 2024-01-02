Four Hills Tournament - Wellinger: Anticipation and no fear of the Bergisel

Andreas Wellinger is not bothered by the growing enthusiasm surrounding him and his role as Germany's Four Hills Tournament hopeful.

"The days are definitely full and busy. The body and mind have to process a lot," said the 28-year-old ski jumper, but added: "I'm proud to be in this situation."

Wellinger added: "I've learned over the last few years that I can only put myself under pressure." He sees it pragmatically: "My credo is: ski jumping properly. If I succeed, there will be more German flags up there. If not, then less."

Wellinger is the first German jumper since Sven Hannawald 22 years ago to start in first place at the third stage of the tour in Innsbruck. The qualification is already on the program there today (1.30 pm/ZDF and Eurosport). Wellinger is 1.8 points, the equivalent of one meter, ahead of Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi at the halfway point. "It's great when you're leading in the overall standings. But in the end it all comes down to the wire. The trick is to make the fewest mistakes of all until the last jump."

However, the Bergisel ski jump is not just any sports venue for Wellinger. German ski jumpers have often suffered heavy defeats there in recent years, which have put them far behind in the tour. The hill is particularly susceptible to wind. "I hope the conditions are right. So that the best ski jumper wins and not the one who has the most luck," said Wellinger. "I'm looking forward to it. I'm no more worried than usual."

